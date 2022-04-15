Updated, 10:35 p.m. -- Both girls have been found safe and well, according to Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom. There are no signs of foul play. An investigation as to their whereabouts continues.
---
Original item, 7:28 p.m. -- The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate two teenage girls.
Kylee Arnett, 15, of Sullivan, and Faith Williams, 15, of Carlisle, are believed to be together, Sheriff Clark Cottom said in a news release. Both families say the girls left their homes late Thursday into early Friday morning.
Investigators have no reason to believe the girls left under threat or by force, the sheriff said. Investigators say there are no indications of foul play.
Anyone with knowledge of the girls' whereabouts is asked to contact the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 812-268-4308.
