Two people were killed in a two-vehicle collision about 6:45 a.m. Sunday at the Durkees Ferry Road intersection with Indiana 63, according to the Vigo County Sheriff's office.
They were identified Monday morning as Johnny Vaughn, 49, of Clinton and Raya Vaughn, 20, of Rosedale.
According to the sheriff's office, a car was eastbound on Durkees Ferry Road approaching the Indiana 63 intersection. It appears the car continued east and crossed Indiana 63's southbound lane. Driving south in that lane was a moving truck towing a trailer with an SUV.
The moving truck tried to avoid the collision but crashed into the passenger car and landed on top of it. Both vehicles continued on Indiana 63 after the impact, crossing the northbound lanes and coming to rest in a ditch south of the intersection.
The Vaughns, occupants of the passenger car, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.