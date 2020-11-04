Update, 1:07 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4:

Vote counting in Vigo County has stopped for the night. As of 1:04 a.m., 19,929 ballots or 27.14% of registered voters had been counted and posted according to the Vigo Clerk's Office web site page.

The Vigo County Clerk's Office posted the following on its Facebook page about 12:45 a.m.:

"Per the resolution made this afternoon by the Vigo County Election Board, we are stopping all tabulation of ballots until 8:00 am Wednesday Nov 4, 2020. All ballots will be locked and sealed by a Republican and a Democrat, and two sheriff’s deputies will guard them overnight."

Original story, 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4:

Vigo County vote totals publicly posted late Tuesday night remained incomplete, representing only about 8 percent of the county’s registered voters.

As of 11:50 p.m., totals were very partial, with the county clerk’s office posting results for 10 of 18 Election Day voting centers and three of the five, 5-day early vote sites. Another two of the 5-day vote sites remained to be counted.

The county also had three early vote centers that were open for 28 days; none of those appeared to have been counted and posted as of Tuesday night.

The 5,986 ballots cast and counted represent only 8.15% of 73,419 registered voters.

Numbers from early voting and election day estimates appear to put the total number of votes cast at 42,000 or more.

Vigo County had 34,499 early absentee ballots cast; those were 5,893 mail-in ballots and 28,606 ballots, according to the clerk’s website.

Another 7,300 to 7,900 votes were cast on Tuesday, said John Kesler II, Democratic member of the Vigo County Election Board.

It wasn’t clear late Tuesday night whether the count would continue or would stop and resume in the morning.

Joseph Etling, Vigo County Democratic party chairman, sent a text to several people, many of them party candidates, stating that “the clerk’s office is indicating they will shut down tonight without final results. I am encouraging them to continue tonight.”

The Tribune-Star’s calls to County Clerk Brad Newman, election board President Kara Anderson and election board member Kesler were not returned Tuesday night.

Earlier in the day, the Vigo County Election Board had passed a resolution reserving the option to recess the tabulation at 10:30 p.m. and resume at 8 a.m. today if 75% of the ballots were not tabulated.

Voting itself went well

Early on election day, Kendra Whalen rang a bell, put on a red, white and blue necklace and got a goodie bag for being a first-time voter on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old said she decided this year she wanted to do her civic duty and cast a ballot at the Vigo County Public Library vote center.

“I’ve been eligible to vote for almost 10 years,” Whalen said. “Mainly, I’m voting because I know its my civic duty to vote, for what’s better. Trump’s not necessarily getting that.”

While she hesitated at discussing politics, she said current societal issues prompted her to vote. The voting process was simple, she said, but she’s not sure if she will continue voting in the future.

As of noon, 295 voters had cast ballots at the Vigo County Public Library.

The library was closed to the public as the vote center was set up in the main lobby, with voters entering from the south entrance and exiting through the main entrance.

A hospitality table with bottled water and snacks was set up by library staff to thank voters. A nearby hospitality area contained snacks and water for the poll workers.

A tour of vote centers today in Vigo County showed most were busy with steady voter turnout, according to poll workers.

Multiple vote centers reported lines of voters waiting at 6 a.m. as people stopped to vote before going to work. Turnout also picked up on lunch breaks.

At the National Guard Armory on Maple Avenue, city police were dispatched to the vote center after a person was reportedly politicking outside the polling place door.

Vote center inspector Lola Roberts said the man was warned he could not be within 50 feet of the entrance. He was gone when police arrived at the armory, she said.

The vote center at the Vigo County Solid Waste Management had reached 140 voters by 10:30 a.m.

Voter Mark Lee returned an unopened absentee ballot he received in the mail and asked to vote in person.

Inspector Marilyn Dudley processed his Lee’s request and he was able to vote after a brief wait.

Lee said he had requested the mail-in ballot due to COVID-19 because he thought all voting would be mail-in, but when he read the requirements for absentee voting, he realized he did not qualify. Lee said he was afraid his mail-in ballot would not be counted because he had no handicap or reason for not voting in person.

At the Otter Creek Township Fire Station in Sandcut, about 30 voters waited patiently in a line that snaked through the kitchen into the voting area. Earlier, the line had extended down a hallway and around the building into the parking lot.

