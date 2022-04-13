Update from city police:
Katherine was found safe in Indianapolis. We want to thank everyone who shared this post and took the time out of their day to show they cared for someone in their community. Terre Haute always shines! Thank you so much!
Original Post: 3:38 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2022
The Terre Haute Police Department is seeking the public's help with information regarding a missing person.
Katherine "Katie" Ricklefs, 37, is a white female about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds. She's described as having hair of a light brown or "dirty blonde" color and and hazel eyes.
She was last seen between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. on surveillance video in the area of Books-A-Millon bookstore. Police said she made a phone call from the bookstore just after 3 p.m. that day but has not been heard from since.
At the time, she was wearing a black winter hat, a green oversized hoodie with blue athletic pants with stripes down the side, and black-and-white tennis shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact city police at 812-238-1661 or Detective Kenny Murphy at 812-244-2234.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.