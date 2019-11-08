Updated, additional details, quotes, 12:35 p.m.
Terre Haute police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting homicide that took place before 5:15 a.m. at 64 Heritage Drive on Terre Haute’s east side.
Police have identified the suspect as Durand Martez Randall, 36, of Terre Haute. Preliminary charges are murder and aggravated battery, said Police Chief Shawn Keen.
The name of the homicide victim has not yet been released. An autopsy may be held this afternoon.
A second male also was shot and was being treated at Regional Hospital. He was shot in a hand and a leg, and his injuries are not considered life threatening.
Police were originally called to Terre Haute Regional Hospital on a report of a shooting victim being treated and learned they should go to the residence on Heritage.
There, officers from the special response team entered the home about 8:30 a.m. and disarmed the suspect, Keen said.
"This was something that had to be done immediately based on the danger to the reported second victim and potential for small children in the house," the chief said.
Three small children were in the home and were removed. They are OK, with authorities and likely will be returned to family today, police said.
Keen said he was proud of his officers response and happy three children were removed from the home safely.
Police obtained a search warrant and are investigating the shooting scene.
