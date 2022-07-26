Silver Alert issued for missing Terre Haute man

Update: Stanley Crague, listed in a statewide Silver Alert, has been located and is safe and is safe, according to the Terre Haute Police Department.

Original post, 8 p.m. July 22:

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued and police are seeking the public's help locating a missing Terre Haute man.

Stanley Crague, is a 67-year-old white male about 5 feet 7 inches tall and 210 pounds. He has brown buzzcut hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. He may be extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information, contact the Terre Haute Police Department at 812-238-1661 or 911.

