Terre Haute Fire Chief Jeff Fisher has confirmed the arrest of a juvenile in connection with an arson fire that destroyed a north side warehouse Sunday night.
The arrest of the 14-year-old male was made this morning by Arson Investigator Norm Loudermilk, Fisher said. The teen admitted to setting the fire, he added.
The fire in the 1700 block of Maple Street burned for several hours and still has hot spots.
Firefighters were at the scene from about 7:30 Sunday evening until about 4 a.m. today.
Original Post: 10:16 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
A large fire engulfed a structure on the north side of Terre Haute on Sunday night.
Terre Haute Fire Department battled a fire just north of 17th Street and Maple Street at what appeared to be abandoned warehouse complex.
The structures were located just to the east of Coy Park and the CSX C&ED Subdivision railroad tracks.
The fire was reported to the fire department about 8 p.m. near sunset as crews fought the blaze into the evening hours.
As the smoke rose from the structure, park goers at Coy Park looked on as embers from the large plume of smoke floated over Terre Haute’s north side. Children continued to play on the playgrounds as the fire raged on.
Maple Street east of the CSX railroad tracks was closed and rail traffic was also halted.
There was a fire at the same complex on April 28, a fire thought to be suspicious at the time according to an April Tribune-Star news report.
Terre Haute Fire Department Assistant Chief Of Inspections Norm Loudermilk said the complex is vacant and that an investigation would be underway once the fire was extinguished.
