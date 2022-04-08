Update, 8:05 p.m.: Police say a suspect has been identified and located. The investigation is ongoing.
---
Original story, 6:10 p.m.: The Vigo County Sheriff's Office is seeking help identifying a suspect in a child abduction attempt.
About 3:35 p.m. Friday at the Walmart on South U.S. 41, a man attempted to abduct a child from a shopping cart, Sheriff John Plasse said in a news release.
The suspect is described as a white male about 5 feet, 9 inches to 6 feet tall and weighing about 150 to 175 pounds. He had longer dirty blonde hair and was wearing red and white ball cap, red pants and a blue shirt.
He was reported to be driving a dark-colored SUV.
If you have any information, call either Crimestoppers at 812-238-7867 or central dispatch at 812-232-3801.
