A Woodrow Wilson Middle School student has been arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct after he brought an Airsoft gun to school today.
No threats were made by the student, Terre Haute Police said in a post on their Facebook page annoucing the arrest.
The student's name will not be released due to his juvenile status.
The gun had the appearance of a real Smith and Wesson M&P firearm, police said.
School Protection Officers, THPD Detective Todd Kennedy and school staff located the student and the firearm soon after it was reported prior to 9 a.m.
The school was in a lock out/hold in place status for about 25 minutes during the investigation.
Police commended those who reported the presence of a gun at school.
The Facebook post also encourages parents to speak to their children about reporting incidents, and about the consequences of playing with fake guns.
Earlier Post 10:26 a.m.
School is back to normal at Woodrow Wilson Middle School this morning after a scare in which the school received a report of a gun on campus, which turned out to be a BB type gun that looked real.
At 8:55 a.m., the school was in a lockout/hold in place for about 25 minutes.
School personnel and School Protection Officers worked quickly with law enforcement, and upon search found an unloaded Airsoft gun in a student locker, said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications.
The Airsoft gun, which Riley described as a plastic BB gun that looks real, was in the student's backpack in the locker.
Someone in the building reported they saw a gun.
The student is being questioned by authorities and the investigation continues, Riley said. He could provide no more details about the student at this time, nor could he address possible motive.
The school has resumed normal business, although there will be heightened security today at the school, he said.
"Before we contacted media, we sent a text through School Messenger to parents and guardians letting them know what happened and the lockout /hold in place was lifted," Riley said.
Parents/guardians who did not receive the notification need to contact their school "to make sure their contact information is updated in our system. We will do another opt in campaign for that program," Riley said.
The school was placed in "lockout/hold in place, not a lockdown," he said. A lockout means students outside, such as for physical education, were brought into the classroom and the door is shut and locked.
"We took attendance and class resumed as normal in those classrooms," Riley said. A lockout also means any visitors to school are turned away; there are no deliveries, and parents are not allowed to drop off items for students.
After the school got the tip at 8:55 a.m., Woodrow Wilson was immediately placed on lockout/hold in place, while school personnel, school protection officers in the building and law enforcement worked quickly to follow up on the tip.
Wilson has more than one SPO.
The student is likely to face consequences for bringing the Airsoft gun into school, Riley said.
Authorities will have more information later today.
