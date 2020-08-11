Monday evening's storms and high winds resulted in power outages across the state with about 1,000 Duke Energy customers in Vigo County still without electricity this morning.
"We have a lot of wires down," said Rick Burger, district manager for Duke Energy. "We have crews coming in from Sullivan, Princeton and Vincennes to help in Terre Haute. We hope to have everyone on by midnight."
At one time, 11,000 area customers were without power, Burger said. Hardest hit was the southern part of the city.
Crews have been working round-the-clock, he said, explaining that when a heavy tree comes down onto a line it pulls the wires and has a domino effect of causing outages.
The storm caused the most damage in the communities of Terre Haute, Clinton, Greencastle, Bloomington and Clarksville, he said.
As of 10:30 a.m., more than 750 Terre Haute customers are without power, according to Duke Energy's outage map.
Vigo County has 82 active outages affecting 962 customers.
Vermillion County has four outages affecting 101 customers. Parke County has four outages affecting 217 customers.
Clay County has 41 reported outages affecting 277 customers.
Vigo County had multiple trees and limbs on power lines following the storm.
Statewide, Duke Energy is reporting 524 outages affecting about 13,000 customers.
No estimate on repairs or power restoration is available at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.