South Vermillion Middle School is going to eLearning through Sept. 20, the result of several COVID cases and nearly half of the school on quarantine, school officials say.
“Based on the advice of the Vermillion County Health Department, we shut the middle school down,” said Dave Chapman, district superintendent. COVID has spread due to contact within the school.
The school has 368 students, with around 150 out on quarantine. The school has 12 positive COVID cases, with eight test results still pending. Nine of the positive cases are since Saturday.
The most recent COVID cases were school related, not the result of community or family contact, Chapman said.
The health department considers it an outbreak, he said.
An email from the Vermillion County Health Department to the school district earlier in the day stated, “South Vermillion Middle School currently has two cases epidemiologically linked and therefore is reported as an outbreak of COVID-19, as well as 131 SVMS students in quarantine with 11 being positive and 8 pending cases awaiting test results and now multiple exposures within classrooms. For the health and safety of all staff and students, it is Dr. John Albrecht’s recommendation that South Vermillion Middle School be closed from Sept. 9 through Sept.19. Classes may resume on Sept. 20.”
Albrecht is the county’s health officer.
The district got the email earlier in the day Wednesday, and the COVID/quarantine numbers increased as the day went on, Chapman said.
Having to go to eLearning “is a disappointment, but with the reality of what we’re dealing with, it’s not a surprise,” he said. “This is the best way for us to get a hold of this situation.”
Most students being quarantined are the result of a prior policy in which the district did not mandate masking during the school day; on Monday, the school board met in emergency session to mandate masks indoors during the school day as well as for indoor after-school activities.
The district is in a transition period, “so this is going to help us get through that transition period and hopefully kind of curb the tide with the absences,” Chapman said.
Students, and the community, have been receptive to the mask mandate. “They understand what is at stake ... and we’re very thankful for that. People want kids in school as much as possible,” he said.
Middle School principal Angela Harris sent a communication to parents Wednesday stating the school will transition to eLearning effective Thursday. Students will return to school Sept. 20.
“Please note this is only for the middle school,” states the communication.
“We have had an increased number of positive cases and quarantined students. We feel it is in the best interest for the health and safety of all of our students and staff to transition to eLearning and resume on the 20th.”
All athletic practices and events are suspended until Sept. 20.
Middle school students are not to be practicing or training with any high school teams during this time. All students were directed to take their iPads home. “Students are all familiar with how to use Canvas to complete their assignments. Students are expected to complete their work each day. If a student is sick and can not complete work, please call them in sick.”
The letter further states, “Please continue to notify the school if your child tests positive for COVID. We need your help to contain this situation and be able to return to school. Please keep your child home as much as possible to prevent any further spread. Thank you for your understanding.”
