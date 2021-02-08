A Terre Haute man has been hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds, and police report the shooter in the Sunday night incident has died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Indiana State Police at Putnamville said Codey Wells, 29, was shot multiple times while watching television with his wife inside their home at 2815 E. Harlan Drive in southern Vigo County.
Police were told the shooter was Raine Glass, 21, who was the stepbrother of Wells and was staying at the residence.
According to a news release from ISP Sgt. Matt Ames, the preliminary investigation revealed Glass entered a doorway just after 9 p.m. and raised a handgun toward Wells, firing multiple times. Glass then went into an unknown location inside the house while police were called to the scene.
Police who arrived at the scene performed medical care while troopers searched for Glass. The suspect was located in a back room of the residence and was seen holding a handgun. Troopers took cover for their safety, then reported hearing a single gunshot.
Glass was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Wells was taken to Terre Haute Regional Hospital by ambulance. He is expected to make a full recovery, police said.
No responding officers were injured.
The investigation is being conducted by ISP Putnamville detectives Don Curtis, Jason Schoffstall and CSI Sgt. Michael Organ.
ISP is continuing to investigate and will submit a report of the incident to the Vigo County Prosecutor's Office for review.
