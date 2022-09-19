UPDATE: The driver killed in a vehicle-train collision Friday evening in Vigo County has been identified by the Vigo County Sheriff's Department.
Kenneth Hauptli, 81, of Terre Haute was killed in the accident at the rail crossing on Doberman Street south of Gross Road in Vigo County. The mishap occurred about 6:52 p.m. Friday.
"Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the family and friends of Kenneth," Sheriff John Plasse said in a news release Monday morning.
ORIGINAL ARTICLE, 4:01 p.m. Sept. 17:
One dead after vehicle-train crash in Vigo County
A vehicle-train crash about 6:52 p.m. Friday on Doberman Street south of Gross Road at a Vigo County rail crossing claimed the life of the automobile driver.
The driver, the only occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Vigo County Sheriff's Office.
The investigation continues and the driver's name has yet to be released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.