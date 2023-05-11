The driver of a semitrailer faces a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated after an accident Thursday on Interstate 70 westbound near the Cloverdale exit.
The accident, which occurred about 11:25 a.m., involved two semitrailers, according to Indiana State Police Putnamville Post.
One of the drivers, Benjamin Polk, 32, of Indianapolis, was arrested and faces charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, Class A misdemeanor and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, Class C misdemeanor.
According to a preliminary investigation, Polk was driving a semi west on I-70 near the 32-mile marker in the passing lane. He was attempting to pass a semi driven by Jean Cadet, 37, of State College, Pennsylvania, when he ran into the rear of Cadet’s semi, sideswiping it.
Polk overcorrected, causing his semi to tip over onto the driver's side. Cadet immediately applied his brakes. Polk’s overturned semi continued sliding westbound, eventually coming to rest in front of Cadet’s stopped semi.
After coming to a stop, Polk immediately climbed out of the passenger side window and attempted to flee from the accident scene. Correctional officers from a transport vehicle saw Polk running and were able to apprehend him until troopers could arrive.
An ISP trooper who spoke to Polk immediately detected signs of intoxication. Polk refused to submit to any field sobriety test and to a certified chemical test, according to a news release.
Polk was then transported to Putnam County Hospital due to a complaint of pain. Once cleared medically, he was transported and booked into the Putnam County Jail. No other injuries were reported.
Indiana State Police were assisted at the crash scene by Cloverdale Volunteer Fire Department, Curtis Wrecker Service and Putnam County EMS.
Interstate 70 westbound near the 32-mile marker was reduced to one lane for cleanup for about three hours.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.