Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low around 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low around 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.