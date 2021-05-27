Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely late. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely late. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near an inch.