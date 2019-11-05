A mother and her 2-year-old son were killed Saturday morning when a van struck an Amish buggy on U.S. 36 east of Raccoon Lake Bridge, police said today.
Tina Detweiler, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene and son Kenneth was taken by air ambulance to St. Vincent's Clay Hospital in Brazil where he was pronounced dead.
Detweiler's husband, Abraham, 24, and daughter Kathryn, 5 months, were taken by air ambulance to Indianapolis hospitals from the scene. Both were released from Indianapolis hospitals on Sunday, said Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole.
The Parke County Sheriff's Department said the local Amish family were westbound in a horse-drawn buggy just before 9:45 a.m. when the buggy was struck from the rear by a westbound 2019 Ford van driven by Steven Miller Ealy, 66, of Danville, Indiana.
The buggy was forced off the road and two of the four occupants were killed in the crash.
The van driver was not injured.
A veterinarian from West Central Veterinarian Services cared for the horse at the scene.
Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be factors in the crash, police said.
Assisting Parke County were Rockville city police, Parke County EMS, Belmore Fire and Rescue, Adams Township Rescue and helicopters from Lifeline, Statflight and Air Evac.
