UPDATE: Police have taken into custody a man they want to question in connection with a homicide that took place in Brazil Thursday.
Jon Luke Benjamin McGuff, 25, of Reelsville, was taken into custody this morning without incident, said Sgt. Matt Ames of the Indiana State Police Putnamville Post.
Ames said Brazil Police Chief Clint McQueen asked state police to conduct the homicide investigation.
In a news release, Indiana State Police stated that at approximately 3:50 p.m., the Clay County dispatch center received a 911 call in reference to a report of multiple gunshots being fired in an alley near 310 No. Leavitt St. in Brazil, and that there was a possible male victim on the ground, ISP said.
Within minutes the Brazil City Police Department and Clay County Sheriff's Department responded to the scene. Upon their arrival, officers immediately noticed a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds who had succumbed to his injuries. Officers attempted to locate a possible suspect in the immediate area, to no avail, ISP said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.