UPDATE: The left lane (passing lane) at the I-70 westbound 18-mile marker is now open, as of 2:30 p.m.
Drivers are urged to use caution in the area while emergency crews continue to work to clean up the fire scene. "You may want to seek an alternate route due to delays," said Sgt. Matt Ames.
Previous article
Indiana State Police are responding to a semi fire on Interstate 70 westbound near the 18-mile marker, just west of the Brazil exit.
Westbound lanes are currently shut down while emergency crews work on extinguishing the fire, according ISP Sgt. Matt Ames.
Please seek an alternate route.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.