One person was killed and Interstate 70 was temporarily shut down in both directions after a three-semi accident in Clay County Tuesday evening.
An autopsy was scheduled Wednesday for the person killed in the accident; an identification was not immediately available for release, according to Nick French, Clay County coroner. Family was being notified.
The Clay County Sheriff's Office and Indiana State Police responded to the accident, which occurred about 7:30 p.m. at the 25-mile marker westbound, said Clay County Sheriff Paul Harden. Drivers were asked to find an alternate route.
Westbound traffic was diverted at the Cloverdale exit. ISP Sgt. Matt Ames tweeted Tuesday night that "cleanup is going to be extensive."
Harden said traffic was slowed in the area at the time of the accident.
A westbound semi struck another semi in the rear, which in turn struck a third semi. No other vehicles were involved.
"It appeared that traffic was slowed," Harden said. "Exactly why, it's only an estimation that it was due to the construction zone, but I don't know for sure on that."
The driver of the semi that did the initial striking was killed, Harden said. that semi caught fire, "which caused another trailer to catch fire."
The Clay County Sheriff's Office investigated the accident, and ISP conducted accident reconstruction.
Harden noted that I-70 does have a construction zone in that area where traffic merges to one lane.
The Indiana Department of Transportation does have multiple warnings as drivers approach the construction zone.
All lanes were re-opened as of early Wednesday morning, according to INDOT West Central.
An accident involving two semis occurred in the same area Monday, at the 23 mile marker in the westbound lanes.
