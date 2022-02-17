Semi fire in Clay County closes eastbound I-70

Sgt. Matt Ames of Indiana State Police at Putnamville said eastbound I-70 is closed due to a semi fire.

Update, 1:10 p.m.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Matt Ames said a semi was traveling east on Interstate 70 about 10:50 a.m. today when a mechanical issue caused the driver to pull over.

The driver then discovered his vehicle was on fire and attempted, without success, to extinguish it.

There were no injuries. 

ISP was assisted by INDOT, Lamberts Towing and  Posey, Jackson, Van Buren and Riley fire departments.

As of 1 p.m., one eastbound eastbound lane was open.

Original item:

Eastbound Interstate 70 is shut down in Clay County due to a semi on fire at the 19-mile marker.

Indiana State Police at Putnamville said eastbound traffic is being diverted at Indiana 46 (exit 11) in Vigo County.

Motorists are asked to use caution while emergency crews fight the fire.

