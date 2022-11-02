One person was killed and another arrested in a vehicle-pedestrian collision in the 1200 block of Wabash Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.
Jailed was driver Jordan P. Nigh, 25, of Akron, Ohio. He was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated resulting in death and was taken to the Vigo County Jail. Nigh is to appear in Vigo Superior Court Div. 5 Thursday.
The pedestrian struck and killed was not from Terre Haute, police said. That person's identity was not being released Wednesday evening pending notification of family.
Wabash Avenue between 11th and 13th streets was closed for several hours while detectives, crimes scene technicians and accident reconstructionists investigated.
Editor's note: This story, originally posted at 4:34 p.m. Wednesday, was updated with additional information at 7:30 p.m.
