Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt says he's asked Indiana State Police to take over an investigation into an officer-involved, fatal shooting that happened this morning at 1644 First Ave in Terre Haute.
Sgt. Matt Ames of the ISP Putnamville Post said the incident began around 11:30 when city police responded to a report of a stabbing at the First Avenue address.
The city police officer arrived and heard screams coming from inside and forced entry into the residence, Ames said.
The officer then saw an individual with a knife and ordered that person to drop the knife. Instead, the person came toward the officer, at which point the officer fired, Ames said.
Ames said the officer immediately called for an ambulance and began first aid, but the person died.
A female who'd been stabbed was taken to a Terre Haute hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries, the sergeant said.
ISP will conduct the shooting investigation, which is not unusual in Indiana municipal officer-involved shootings.
This article will be updated as more information become available.
Editor's note: This article, originally posted at 1:06 p.m., was updated with additional reporting at 1:54 p.m.
