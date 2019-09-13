Identities have been released for a Shakamak High School student who died and two other Shakamak students who were seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Thursday evening near Jasonville.
Kaylee Lynn Lane Moore, 16, died at the scene of the 6:21 p.m. crash, according to the Greene County Sheriff's Department.
Moore was a passenger in a 2003 Lincoln Navigator driven by 16-year-old Jade-Lyn Alejandria Brassie.
Passenger Ever Green, 15, was also injured. Green was airlifted to Riley Hospital for Children and then transferred to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.
Brassie was taken to Terre Haute Regional Hospital for treatment.
Both Brassie and Green were reported to be in stable condition, police said.
Police report Brassie was driving north on Greene County Roadd 1100 West near County Road 700 North when the vehicle went off the road and struck a tree.
No information was available on seatbelt use.
Indiana State Police, Jasonville Police, Wright Township Fire and local ambulance services responded to the scene.
Original post: 10:22 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019
A Shakamak High School student has died and two others were injured in a single-vehicle crash Thursday evening near Jasonville.
The Greene County Sheriff's Department did not release the names of the three juvenile females involved in the crash.
Shakamak High School Principal Bret Anderson said students are aware of the tragedy, and school officials are currently working with the families of the students involved in the crash on information to release to the public.
The crash remains under investigation, a sheriff's news release said.
About 6:21 p.m., Greene County emergency responders were sent to the crash on Greene County Road 1100 West near Jasonville. The three vehicle occupants were taken to area hospitals. One girl died and the two others were reported to be in stable condition.
Greene County deputies were assisted by Wright Township Fire Department, Indiana State Police and the Greene County Coroner's Office.
