UPDATE: The name of the person who died in a Vermillion County house fire has been released.
Vermillion County Coroner Roger Lewis said the person killed in Friday morning's Fairview Park fire has been positively identified as Russell L. Riggen, 57, of Fairview Park.
Fairview Park is located just north of Clinton.
Original Post 8:29 p.m. Dec. 11, 2020
One person died in a house fire early Friday morning at East Seventh and Gilbert Streets in Fairview Park, according to Vermillion County authorities.
At 2:14 a.m. Vermillion County received reports of a structure fire at Gilbert and East Seventh, Sheriff Mike Phelps said in a news release.
Within eight minutes of the emergency call, the first fire unit from the Fairview Park Volunteer Fire Department arrived and found the home fully aflame. Mutual aid was requested from Clinton City, Black Diamond, Helt Township and Lyford fire departments.
Information gathered led firefighters to believe that there may have been a person inside the residence.
After the fire was fully extinguished and with the assistance of a specialty trained dog from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, a body was located at 8 a.m.
Vermillion County Coroner Roger Lewis said foul play is not suspected and the investigation into the death is ongoing. At this time, the name of the deceased is not being released pending positive identification.
Investigating offices include Vermillion County Sheriff’s Office, Fairview Town Marshal’s Office, Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Vermillion County Coroner’s Office.
