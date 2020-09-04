Update, 2:25 p.m.:
Murder charges have been filed against three people in connection with the Aug. 21 robbery and subsequent death of a Terre Haute man.
Shane Johnson, 29, of Terre Haute, Jeffrey Recupido, 33, of Terre Haute, and Loghan Morris, 25, of Rosedale, were Friday charged with the murder of Dwayne "Frenchie" French.
All three also face felony charges of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, armed robbery, aggravated battery and battery by means of a deadly weapon. The murder charge was added Friday.
French died Wednesday in an Indianapolis hospital after suffering significant head injuries, according to Terre Haute Police Department spokesman Sgt. Ryan Adamson.
Johnson, Recupido and Morris are held without bond in Vigo County Jail pending court appearances.
Police were called to the 1300 block of Ash Street on on the morning of Aug. 21 on a report of an assault, according to probable cause affidavits.
Police said French told investigators he had been struck in the head with a blunt object as he was preparing to leave on his motorcycle and that his assailants stole his wallet and $1,500.
French then lost consciousness and later was transported to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis due to the nature of his injuries, including a broken skull and brain bleed, according to an affidavit.
Police interviewed a neighbor who reported hearing three "loud striking noises," in the alley west of her residence where French lived. The neighbor said she then saw three people leave the alley, get in a black vehicle and drive off, according to court documents.
That neighbor later found French lying on the ground with blood coming from his head. She called 911 and held a rag to French's head until the authorities arrived.
Detectives talked with a witness who said they heard Morris, Johnson and Recupido discussing the robbery, how the victim was hit over the head and were dividing the stolen money among themselves, according to an affidavit.
Police said that same person had known Johnson for several years and heard Johnson saying he had struck "Frenchie" over the head and taken his money.
Johnson was arrested Aug. 28, Morris and Recupido were both arrested Thursday.
Original story, 11:15 a.m.
Three people suspected in an armed robbery remain in the Vigo County Jail, now facing possible charges of murder after the victim died, Terre Haute police report.
Shane J. Johnson, 29, Loghan Jane Elizabeth Morris, 25, and Jeffrey W. Recupido, 33, were arrested as part of an investigation from an Aug. 21 armed robbery "in which the victim recently died," according Terre Haute Police Sgt. Ryan Adamson.
Johnson and Morris each faced charges of robbery, attempted murder, aggravated battery and battery with a deadly weapon, according to probable cause affidavit arrest warrant, filed Aug. 28. Those charges are likely to be amended to murder.
Recupido faced charges of robbery, aggravated battery and battery with a deadly weapon, according to the Aug. 28 arrest warrant.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the male victim was assaulted outside his home in the 1300 block of Ash Street when he was struck in the head with a blunt object as he was preparing to leave on a motorcycle. He told police his wallet with $1,500 cash was missing.
He then lost consciousness and was transported to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.
According to a probable cause affidavit, neighbors gave a description of the suspects, with one source stating a conservation was "overheard [of] them discussing the robbery, how the victim was hit over the head and dividing money among themselves."
