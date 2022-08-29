One person died in a crash involving a motorcycle and passenger vehicle about 3:40 p.m. Saturday at U.S. 41 and Old Royse Road, according to the Vigo County Sheriff's Office.
The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The occupants of the passenger vehicle were not injured.
The sheriff's office on Monday identified the motorcyclist who died as John Waggoner, 22, of Terre Haute.
The crash remains under investigation.
