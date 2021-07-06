UPDATE: The missing person has been located, police said at 1 p.m. today.
Original Post 10:16 a.m. Tuesday, July 6, 2021
Greene County police are looking for a 39-year-old woman missing since Monday.
Elizabeth Ann Fields, was reported missing about 5 p.m. Monday from the Bloomfield area. She was last seen on food at Warren Road and Indiana 54, according to information from the Greene County Sheriff's Department.
Fields is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall weighing about 120 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. The only clothing description given was shorts and a shirt.
Anyone with information on her location is asked to call the sheriff's department at 812-384-4411.
