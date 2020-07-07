Update, 2 p.m.: Illinois State Police have released the identity of the driver killed in the crash on U.S. 40 this morning. Carl Napier, 64, of Marshall, Illinois, died.

---

Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred early this morning on U.S. 40 west of the Indiana-Illinois state line near Weaver in Clark County, Illinois.

Illinois State Police said a 1999 Jeep Cherokee was westbound about 5:40 a.m. when the vehicle went off the north side of the road for an unknown reason.

The Jeep flipped end-over-end multiple times, ejecting the driver, who was pronounced dead at the scene by the Clark County coroner.

The road remained open during the crash investigation. Notification of next of kin is pending, police said.