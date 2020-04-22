The search continues this morning for a suspect who shot at police following a traffic stop that turned into a vehicle pursuit and manhunt.

West Terre Haute Police Chief Bill Bark said police know the identity of the suspect, who is not believed to live in Vigo County.

Bark said police have no reason to believe the person is a danger to the public at this time.

“We are actively looking for him,” Bark said at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, but declined to release the person's name or other information.

About 11:18 p.m. Tuesday, area agencies responded to a report of reckless driving on National Avenue in West Terre Haute. After the driver was stopped, and gave police his driver's license, he then drove away.

Minutes later, the vehicle pursuit had crossed the Wabash River eastbound into Terre Haute.

Vigo County sheriff's deputies deployed stop sticks at First and Ohio streets, flattening the vehicle's tires. Police said the suspect shot at police while striking the stop sticks.

The vehicle pursuit crossed the city and ended at Deming Park when the suspect vehicle crashed into a park gate and then fled on foot, police said.

Police set up a perimeter around the park and searched the area. An unmanned aerial vehicle and an Indiana State Police helicopter were called to the scene to assist.

By 6 a.m. Wednesday, most officers had left the park area.

Bark said information about the incident will be posted later this morning on the Facebook page of West Terre Haute Police.