Investigation continues into the cause of a Monday morning fire that killed a 35-year-old Illinois man and his infant daughter in Edgar County.
An autopsy conducted today at Terre Haute Regional Hospital determined multiple factors caused the death of Michael J. Phipps, 35, and 2-month-old Nettie L. Phipps.
Edgar County Coroner Scott Barrett said a combination of thermal exposure, carbon monoxide inhalation and smoke inhalation caused the death of Michael Phipps. Thermal exposure and carbon monoxide inhalation were ruled the cause of death for Nettie Phipps.
Firefighters responded to the blaze at 1:40 a.m. Monday at 102 Water St. in Vermilion, which is about eight miles east of Paris.
The Paris Fire Department found the home engulfed in flames. A woman and two young children made it out of the house.
The woman told firefighters her boyfriend and infant daughter were still inside, Barrett said.
Firefighters entered the building and found the bodies of Phipps and the infant. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
Illinois State Police, the State Fire Marshal’s office, the Edgar County Sheriff’s Department, the Paris Fire Department, and the coroner’s office is investigating the deadly fire.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.