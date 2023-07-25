Updated, 11:35 a.m.: The man shot by police in the barricade situation at 1309 North Fruitridge Ave. has died, said Sgt. Matt Ames of Indiana State Police.
Original story, 10:25 a.m.:
A man was shot and transported to a hospital after Terre Haute police responded this morning to a situation involving an armed, barricaded person at U.S. Lawns, 1309 North Fruitridge Ave.
About 7 a.m., officers responded to a report of a man inside the business pointing a handgun at employees, according to a THPD news release.
According to Indiana State Police, employees opened the doors to a warehouse where equipment is kept, and the suspect pointed a firearm at them and made the comment, "This is my building now."
Employees immediately exited and called 911.
Terre Haute police located the suspect inside the warehouse style building on the property and observed him display a handgun. They said the man refused to comply with police orders.
With the man thought to be the sole occupant of the building, officers formed a perimeter around it and the department's special response team, with negotiators, was called in.
They tried to make contact with the suspect for more than two hours before the suspect exited the the building and pointed a gun at two THPD officers.
Those officers then shot the man, said Indiana State Police Sgt Matt Ames.
The man's condition was not immediately available late Tuesday morning.
No city police officers were injured. The man was treated on scene by Terre Haute Fire Department medics before being taken to Union Hospital.
Indiana State Police will conduct the investigation of the shooting.
No names were released this morning.
Both officers who shot the suspect have been placed on administrative leave, which is the norm in such incidents.
When asked if the suspect fired his gun at Terre Haute police, Ames said that is still being investigated.
