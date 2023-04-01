UPDATE: 'It's devastating': Tornado kills 3, leaves wide swath of damage in Sullivan

How to help • For monetary donations, people can visit https://wvcf.org/funds/help-sullivan-recover/ • To support The Salvation Army's disaster relief efforts in Sullivan County and across the state, call 1-800-SAL-ARMY or make a secure donation online at HelpSalvationArmy.org. One hundred percent of your donation will go to directly serve those impacted by this event. • Area Kroger's also have set up an option to donate to relief efforts at checkout. Cashiers will enter the customer’s desired contribution through a special “disaster relief” button on their registers. Since this is separate from the hunger relief round up donation, customers will need to specify a dollar amount as their disaster relief donations. In addition, from Mayor Clint Lamb and Sheriff Jason Bobbitt: Local agencies have combined resources to collect donations for the victims of the March 31 tornado. The items that are needed are non-perishable food, Gatorade and other sports drinks, feminine products, baby wipes, storage bins, cleaning supplies, paper products (toilet paper, tissues, paper plates) and plastic cutlery. Clothing donations are NOT needed currently. Donations can be made at the following locations: • Sullivan Civic Center, 344 N. Main St., Sullivan. Commodity Distribution: • Sullivan Civic Center, 344 N. Main St. Sign up as a volunteer: • If you are looking to volunteer time or resources, Sullivan County officials ask that you DO NOT SELF DEPLOY but instead volunteer in coordination with Sullivan County Emergency Operations Center by dialing 812-268-6257, EXT. 1. Currently, there is one shelter open. That shelter is open at: • Abundant Grace — 761 W. Wolfe St.

A tornado that ripped through Sullivan late Friday night claimed three lives, injured others and damaged or destroyed 200 structures, 150 of which were in city limits.

Those who perished in the tornado, all from Sullivan, have been identified as: Susan Kay Horton, 61; her son, Thomas Randall Horton, 38; and Shane Steven Goodman, 47.

All three died of blunt force trauma, said Joe Coffman, Sullivan County coroner.

Goodman had been trapped in rubble under his home. Authorities believe the Hortons had been in their modular home when the tornado picked it up and carried it about a quarter mile away, Coffman said. The home was destroyed.

The tornado tracked along Silver Street on the city’s southern limits, and a number of structures were flattened, including along Court, South Main and South State streets. The path of destruction extended east into the county.

The iconic Vietnam-era helicopter that was displayed at the VFW post was blown over and destroyed.

Daylight on Saturday revealed the extent of damages: sheet metal wrapped around barren trees, missing walls revealed family photos inside homes and a ruined liquor store had bottles of alcohol standing upright.

Preliminary information from the National Weather Service indicates the tornado was an EF3 with peak winds of 155 miles per hour.

“It’s devastating … It’s like a war zone,” Mayor Clint Lamb said during a media briefing. “It breaks your heart.”

Some of those affected “don’t know what to do,” he said.

While local and state officials responded to immediate needs, “We are preparing for long-term recovery,” Lamb said.

He asked for continued prayers and support “for this amazing community.”

He also praised the outpouring of support locally, regionally and throughout the state.

For people’s safety, a curfew was in effect from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday and Sunday nights for the affected area only. Law enforcement, including Indiana State Police, have been present to ensure no one takes advantage of the community tragedy.

Gov. Eric Holcomb visited Sullivan on Saturday afternoon to see first-hand the tornado damage.

“It’s total destruction. Lives forever changed. We’re going to help them get through” the natural disaster, Holcomb said while touring the affected area.

Holcomb pledged the state’s assistance in the short-term response and long-term recovery.

He signed an executive order declaring a disaster emergency for Sullivan and Johnson counties because of severe weather that moved through the state overnight Friday into Saturday.

“What happened was horrific, but it also brings out the absolute best in people too,” the governor said, as he pointed to the many volunteers who used chainsaws and excavators to clear debris and help residents.

During a media briefing, Holcomb said, “I have full confidence that even after the dark storm, there will be light again, there will be a renaissance and we will restore and we will rebuild better than ever.”

On Sunday, Lamb reported that everyone in the city has been accounted for, although Indiana State Police continued searching for an individual not accounted for in the county.

Reacting to the deaths of three individuals due to the tornado, Lamb and Sheriff Jason Bobbitt said in a statement, “We ask for your prayers for the families and friends of these victims. And for our community. Our hearts are broken.”

Lives forever changed

Among those the governor talked to as he walked along South Main Street was Joe Reed, who stood before the rubble of what had been his home.

Nothing was left except a large pile of debris.

He, his wife and a friend had been in the basement when the tornado hit. “We came home and my wife said a storm is coming. She was watching.”

At one point when lightning hit, “She said, ‘It’s here.’” They went to the basement and “prayed to God.”

He appreciated the governor’s visit. Holcomb asked him if he planned to rebuild, and Reed told him, yes.

“We’re going to rebuild right here. I’m staying here. This is my home. I’ve been here for 17 years,” Reed said.

For now, he’ll take it day by day, clear the debris and see what insurance says. He has home insurance.

He’s feeling overwhelmed, he said. “You just start digging through and looking for your stuff.” He attends Westside Church of Christ, and church members stepped up to help out.

‘The most terrifying thing I’ve ever seen’

Saturday morning, Brandon Dow stood in front of the wreckage that had been his home the night before. “It’s hitting hard because I just bought this a year ago,” and he’s been working on the home, he said. He has no home insurance.

He believes the possessions in the home are salvageable.

“The tornado went right over my house,” located on South Court Street, he said.

“As soon as it hit, I barely had enough time to shut my front door, lock it, run in my room and get under my bed,” Dow said.

“It was the most terrifying thing I’ve ever seen,” he said. “All I can remember is the sound of my house ripping apart, and the loud noises — the banging, the crashing. And then afterwards, the silence.”

He waited until he knew it was safe. Then he helped some of his neighbors.

Looking at what was left of his home, he said, “I’m definitely going to have to bulldoze it and start over.”

For the time being, he’ll stay with his mom, who lives in town.

‘We don’t know where to begin’

Joyce Smith and Michael Aishe sat in their car, exhausted and unsure of what was next.

“We don’t know where to begin,” Smith said, through tears. Their two-story home still stood, but most windows were gone, and it had no electricity or gas.

Smith had been upstairs in bed and Aishe, who was watching the news, “hollered at me to come down and we went to the basement.”

Within 10 or 15 minutes, “It started sounding like a freight train,” Smith said.

“We heard cracking and popping … We could hear people crying and begging for help.”

A family with a baby came; they were scared to death and asked for assistance, she said. They all went to the basement, unsure if another tornado might be on the way. Other neighbors joined them in the basement.

At a certain point, Aishe went upstairs and saw most of the windows were busted out.

Smith and Aishe don’t know if the home is structurally sound, and the garage is completely gone. All vehicles are damaged. They were trying to get hold of their insurance company.

“We’re shook up,” Smith said, and they were trying to figure out where they would stay — probably with a relative.

They believe their well-built home, and hurricane roof, may have saved their lives.

‘We made it out’

Sunday brought clear skies and warmer weather, aiding those attempting to clear debris and salvage personal items.

Friends and family flocked to aid those who lost nearly everything.

Pat and Dee Fulford’s home on Silver Street, located just outside city limits, was destroyed. The family also lost several vehicles, including two jeeps.

But Dee Fulford’s attitude was upbeat Sunday afternoon. “We made it out,” she said. “I feel lucky and blessed.”

They had been home when the tornado hit.

“There was absolutely no warning,” she said. “We saw the television warnings. But we heard it and we took off running to the basement. And as we were going down the basement stairs, debris was coming down with us. It was crazy.”

They thought they lost one of their dogs but found it in the middle of the rubble the next day. “She’s fine,” Fulford said.

On Sunday, they were trying to recover their personal items, with help from family and friends. Also, “We’ve had people come and ask what they can do,” she said.

Fulford is the Hamilton Township trustee. “I’m used to helping people. I’m not used to this. This is really hard on me,” she said.

The insurance adjuster will arrive Tuesday.

“We will rebuild here,” she said. “This was my parents’ home. We moved here in 1971. It was built in 1850, which is I why I think we still have partial walls still standing when nobody else does.”

The couple has good insurance, she said. “We’ll be fine.”

Her neighbor, Kendra King, said her family lost everything. They were coming home from vacation in Kentucky when the tornado hit. “I was video-chatting with my mom when it happened. They barely got in the basement.”

Her parents’ home, also destroyed, is located there as well.

King said they’ve been able to salvage a few items, including some of her daughter’s toys and some pictures. “That’s about it,” she said.

Periodic press briefings

Lamb, along with other officials, gave periodic press briefings Saturday and Sunday.

In the tornado’s immediate aftermath, emergency response teams from the city, county and around the area assisted throughout the night. As the day went on, those teams came from other areas of the state, including Evansville and Indianapolis.

Several people had been rescued from debris through the night and after daylight Saturday morning.

Of those injured during the tornado, some went to Sullivan Community Hospital on their own. A few were transported to the hospital. Also, a few sought health care in Vigo County. A preliminary, rough estimate was eight to 12 injured, Lamb said.

Those who need help with housing assistance should contact city hall; vouchers will be available through a state program offered through the office of Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, who attended the Saturday briefing. Vouchers are also available through the EMA office.

In Robinson, Ill.

Officials were also reporting three deaths in Robinson, Illinois, where the storm tracked before hitting Sullivan.

Robinson officials are reporting eight injuries and three fatalities at this time.

Officials asked people to stay away from affected areas.

Those who want to make donations can take them to Highland Church of Christ, 500 W. Highland Ave., in Robinson.