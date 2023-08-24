Update 12:30 p.m.: The parking garage at Seventh and Cherry streets "is clear and open to the public," according to an Indiana State University alert.
If anyone has information about the fire, they are asked to contact ISUPD at 812-237-5555.
The fire remains under investigation, said Bill Berry, Terre Haute fire chief.
Fire department apparatus cannot fit in a parking garage, but firefighters used standpipes "and did a great job knocking this vehicle fire out quickly ... We have trained in this parking garage many times."
Standpipes are vertical pipes that carry water to each level of buildings, he said. There are connections inside stairwells "that we can attach our hoses to."
Previous story:
Firefighters are responding to a vehicle fire on the third floor of the parking garage at Seventh and Cherry streets, according to Vigo County Central Dispatch.
A section of Eighth Street is closed north of Wabash Avenue and Cherry Street is closed between Sixth and Eighth streets.
The public is being asked to avoid the area.
