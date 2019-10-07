Update: 11:55 a.m.
The identity of a motorist who died in an early morning crash has not been released yet by the Clay County Sheriff's Department.
Sheriff Paul Harden said the fatality was the result of a second crash occurring minutes after a single semi went into the median of Interstate 70 and rolled over near the 22-mile marker. That semi was partially blocking the westbound lane.
Another semi driver who saw the first crash stopped in the westbound lanes of the interstate. Harden said the driver of a passenger car failed to see the semi stopped and crashed into the rear of the stopped trailer. That motorist died at the scene.
A crash reconstruction team from the Indiana State Police Post at Putnamville will called to the scene. Both westbound lanes were closed for several hours during the crash investigation. A lane was re-opened about 8 a.m.
Harden said the drivers involved in the crash were not Clay County residents.
Original 11:13 a.m.
Investigation continues into a fatal crash early Monday on Interstate 70.
The crash involved multiple vehicles, including semis. It occurred about 2 a.m. in the westbound lanes near the 22-mile marker, close to the exit for Indiana 59 south of Brazil.
Both westbound lanes were closed until about 8 a.m.
The Clay County Sheriff's Department is investigating the crash.
This article will be updated when more information is received.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.