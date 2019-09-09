UPDATE: Clinton Police will release on Tuesday the identification of the woman who died Sunday after being struck by a train.
Police Chief Billy MacLaren has confirmed that the woman is a Clinton resident. Notification of her family is ongoing.
Original post: 11:19 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2019
Investigation continues into how a woman who was struck and killed Sunday by a CSX train at Clinton came to be on the railroad tracks.
Clinton Police Chief Billy MacLaren said police were notified about 6:45 a.m. Sunday that a person had been struck in an area adjacent to the 800 to 900 block of city streets in an undeveloped area.
Investigators from the city, Vermillion County Sheriff's Department, coroner's office and CSX remained at the scene until about noon, MacLaren said.
It is unknown if the woman was trying to cross the railroad tracks or had been walking along the tracks prior to being struck, he said. MacLaren said the incident is being investigated as an unknown manner of death.
Coroner Roger Lewis said an autopsy was conducted today by forensic pathologist Dr. Roland Kohr in Terre Haute, but said no other information was available.
A CSX statement said no injuries occurred to the CSX crew on the train. At 11:32 a.m. Sunday, rail operations resumed.
"CSX appreciates the swift response by local emergency personnel and extends its thoughts to those impacted by this tragic event. At CSX safety is our highest priority in the communities we serve. We remind the public that any activity on or near a rail line can be dangerous," the statement said.
