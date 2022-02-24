The driver of a van died early Thursday on Interstate 70 in western Vigo County when the vehicle slammed into the rear of a semi tractor-trailer stopped due to clean up of multiple earlier crashes.
Master Trooper Ted Robertson of the Indiana State Post post at Putnamville was near the scene at 6:41 a.m. when the 2020 Ford Transit van crashed into the rear of a 2019 Volvo driven by Ramaz Chokheli, 51, of Brooklyn, New York.
Police said it appears the van driver failed to see eastbound traffic was slowed or stopped near the 3-mile marker.
The force of the collision caused the van to erupt in flames.
Roberts attempted to extricate the van driver, but was unable to do so due to damage from the collision and the intense heat from the fire.
Sugar Creek Fire Department responded to the scene to put out the fire.
Release of the driver’s name is pending identification and notification of family members.
Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a contributing factor of the crash.
Trooper Robertson was assisted at the scene by several troopers of the Putnamville Post, Sugar Creek and Honey Creek fire departments, the Vigo County Coroner’s Office, and other responders.
9 a.m. update:
As of 8:45 a.m. today, ISP Putnamville reported that all lanes of I-70 are open through the district in Vigo, Clay and Putnam counties.
About 2 a.m., a rollover accident involving a semi-truck closed lanes at the six-mile marker in Vigo County.
Later, Indiana State Police at Putnamville investigated a fatal crash at the 3-mile marker of I-70.
Dispatch also warned motorists to avoid U.S. 150 east of West Terre Haute this morning due to a crash. Motorists were to find an alternate route if possible, but that site has been cleared.
On its Facebook page, Terre Haute Police is advising motorists to take extra care today when traveling, posting this message:
“Although the street department is working hard to spread salt and sand, main roads, side streets and parking lots are still very slick. Anyone traveling should be sure to give themselves extra time to reach their destination, drive slow and leave plenty of room between them and other motorists.”
Sheriff John Plasse said road conditions have improved, but some slick spots remain around the county.
Original story:
