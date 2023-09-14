UPDATE, 3 p.m. All lanes are now open according to INDOT.
UPDATE:12:30 p.m. — A semi fire has closed down I-70 westbound lanes at the 11-mile marker (Indiana 46 exit), according to Sgt. Matt Ames of the Indiana State Police.
"Everyone is out of the vehicle and everyone is safe," Ames said. The Riley Fire Department was on scene extinguishing the fire.
"We're going to have a long delay here," Ames said about 12:30 p.m.
Officials had just re-opened I-70 at the seven-mile marker after responding to a semi-rollover.
Earlier story
UPDATE 12:13 p.m.: All lanes are now open at the I-70 westbound seven-mile marker.
Previous story:
Indiana State Police troopers are responding to a property damage accident involving a roll over semi on I-70 westbound near the seven-mile marker (U.S. 41 exit), according to Sgt. Matt Ames.
The passing lane is currently shut down while emergency crews work to clean up the scene.
He confirmed that a semi hit a box truck; no one was injured.
Cleanup could take about another hour, Ames said around 11 a.m.
