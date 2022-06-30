Construction work in Clay County along Interstate 70 will be suspended for holiday traffic.
Work will be suspended starting at 6 a.m. Friday and continue until 6 a.m. Tuesday, said INDOT spokeswoman Megan DeLucenay.
"Work will be suspended for the holiday and lane restrictions will be pulled off the road," DeLucanay said. "That will help with the holiday travel. Drivers should still slow down and be careful."
A portion of I-70 in Clay County has been the site of two accidents within the past week, with one accident on Tuesday near the 26-mile-marker resulting in a fatality after three semitrailers collided.
Travel lanes have been reduced in Clay County as part of a road patching project from about the 22.5 mile-marker, a half mile west of Indiana 59 (Exit 23) to the 29-mile marker. That is part of a $17 million project awarded to Reith-Riley Construction and was to be completed May 26.
"Our crews found that they needed to do a lot more (road) patching than they thought, so that work has been extended to the end of July," DeLucenay said. "We have restrictions between Meridian Line Road (east of U.S. 231) and (Indiana) 39 and those restrictions are 24/7 with the exception of Fridays from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
"The primary thing is we want to get work done on time," DeLucenay said. "We want to keep the project on task."
A accident on Tuesday was nearly 2 miles "away from where our workers were actually working. In the area where the crash happened (at the 26 mile-marker) we had construction ahead signs, reduce speed limit warning signs and we had our queue (warning) truck alerting drivers to watch out for slow or stopped traffic," DeLucenay said.
"It is really important for drivers when they see construction to expect slow or stopped traffic. It looks like both crashes happened late afternoon, so perhaps people trying to get home from work," DeLucenay said. "We can get in a hurry and it is really tempting when in bumper to bumper traffic to take a look at your phone real quick to see what is going on, but in that split second you can get in a really serious accident," she said.
Indiana State Police Sgt. Matt Ames said drivers have adequate warnings along I-70. He said he thinks driver inattention is the cause of accidents on the interstate.
"In my opinion it is driver inattention. The construction company has plenty of signs that indicate slow traffic ahead, and drivers need to slow down," Ames said.
As an example, at Indiana 46/I-70 at the 11-mile-marker on the eastbound lane, "there is ample signage telling people to exit (off of I-70) as there will be long delays ahead. For some reason, people just continue to stay on I-70 and they get in a backup. They are not paying attention to the signage," Ames said.
The detour route for the I-70 work is for motorists westbound to exit at Indiana 39 or U.S. 231 and take U.S. 40, while motorists eastbound have a detour route of U.S. 40 at Terre Haute to Indiana 39 before returning to I-70.
Motorists can access INDOT's immediate traffic information, including road cameras, at 511in.org. The INDOT site provides updated construction information and shows alternative routes. Other information can be found on Twitter and Facebook at INDOT West Central.
While work will return on I-70 in Clay County on Tuesday, another project on I-70 is also slated to start Tuesday in Putnam County.
That will result in lane restriction on I-70 eastbound and westbound about 3 miles west of Little Point. The restrictions will be between County Road 1100 and U.S. 231 for a four-phase box culvert installation, DeLucenay said.
Crews will construct a median crossover. Traffic will shift down to two, 11-foot travel lanes with two-foot shoulders in each direction to allow crews to install the box under I-70 westbound and then on I-70 eastbound. The total road width in each direction will be 26 feet.
This project was awarded to Morphey Construction for $3.6 million. It's expected to be completed at the end of October, weather permitting.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
