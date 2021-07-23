UPDATE: Grief counselors available Saturday at Honey Creek Middle School

UPDATE: Grief counselors will be available Saturday at Honey Creek Middle School.
The Vigo County School Corp. released the following notice. "In the wake of last night's shooting, grief counselors will be available to our school community tomorrow. If you would like to talk to a counselor, please visit Honey Creek Middle School tomorrow, Saturday, July 24 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visitors should enter through door 3. Our thoughts are with all who have been impacted by this tragedy."
Original article: Police said today detectives are investigating an early morning shooting that left a 15-year-old girl dead.
The shooting occurred around 12:30 a.m. at 13th and Poplar streets.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Brad Rumsey at 812-244-2667.
Police have not released the name of the student who died or the circumstances of the incident.
