UPDATE: Greene County police report at 12:30 p.m. today the juvenile has been located and is safe.
Original Post 9:42 a.m. Friday, March 5, 2021
Greene County authorities have issued an alert for a runaway juvenile last seen Thursday.
Dominic Harrison Muscatell, 15, is a white male standing 6-feet, 2-inches tall weighing 185 pounds. He has blond hair and blue eyes with straight, ear-length hair.
Muscatell was last seen wearing a black and white sweatshirt, gray cargo pants nd white tennis shoes. He was in the Switz City area.
Muscatell goes by "Nick" and has friends in the Lyons, Switz City and Worthington areas.
Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the Greene County Sheriff Department at 812-384-4411.
