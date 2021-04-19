A freeze watch has been upgraded to a freeze warning as overnight temperatures are expected to dip as low as 28 degrees.
The National Weather Service warning is in effect until 10 a.m. Wednesday for portions of west central Indiana including Vigo, Clay, Vermillion, Parke and Sullivan counties.
Another night of sub-freeze temperatures is likely Wednesday night.
Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Original Post -- 8:57 a.m. Monday, April 19, 2021
Freeze watch in effect through Wednesday morning
A freeze watch is in effect until 10 a.m. Wednesday for portions of west central Indiana including Vigo, Clay, Vermillion, Parke and Sullivan counties.
The National Weather Service in Indianapolis predicts temperatures as low as 29 degrees are possible from Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning.
Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Another night of sub-freezing temperatures is likely Wednesday night.
Steps should be taken to protect tender plants from the cold, prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes by wrapping, draining or allowing to drip slowly. In-ground sprinkler systems should be drained.
