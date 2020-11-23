Updated at 2:20 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, to include additional robberies
A series of early Sunday morning robberies at three Terre Haute hotels and a gas station/convenience store may be connected.
The robberies were:
• At 5:22 a.m. at the Home 2 Suits by Hilton off East Margaret Drive;
• At 5:34 a.m. at the nearby Holiday Inn Express Suites, also off East Margaret:
• At 5:45 a.m. at Hampton Inn on U.S. 41 near Interstate 70.
• At 5:50 a.m. at Maui Stop and Shop at Seventh Street and Springhill Drive.
In a news release issued Monday morning, Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said a man and woman entered the Maui shop wearing dark clothing with most of their faces covered.
Plasse said one suspect pointed a firearm at the clerk. The suspects took cash and other items.
The suspect vehicle appears to be a black 2020 Nissan Sentra SR, Plasse said. The last two characters on the vehicle’s temporary tag appear to be “1B”.
Anyone with information about the Maui suspects can call 812-462-3226 and ask for Detective Fischer.
Information on the hotel incidents can be reported to city police at 812-238-1661.
Police are also looking at the possibility that a robbery in Marshall, Illinois, may be connected.
Original story, 11:21 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23:
Police are searching for suspects in a Sunday morning armed robbery at the Maui Stop and Shop gas station at Seventh and Springhill.
About 6 a.m., a man and woman entered the store wearing dark clothing with most of their faces covered, Sheriff John Plasse said. One suspect pointed a firearm at the clerk. The suspects took cash and other items.
The suspect vehicle appears to be a black 2020 Nissan Sentra SR, Plasse said. The last two characters on the vehicle’s temporary tag appear to be “1B”.
Anyone with information about the suspects can call 812-462-3226 and ask for Detective Fischer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.