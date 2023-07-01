Although the number of Terre Haute area customers without power remained high late Saturday afternoon, Duke Energy officials said progress continues and the projection was that the "vast majority" of customers would have power restored by late Sunday night.
However, the severity of possible Saturday evening storms could impact those projections.
"We've got people working, but it's getting those wires back up in the air safely," said Rick Burger, Duke’s government and community relations manager, late Saturday afternoon.
Power may not yet be restored to residents, "but I'm seeing the work on the ground on the grid system getting repaired ... We've got to get those circuits up in the air, and clean and safe, and then we go to that substation and we turn it on."
Infrastructure must be addressed before power can be restored, he said. "I've never seen all this destruction of lines with trees. ... It takes time."
Burger noted that 285 contractors are working to restore power, as well as Duke crews.
Duke's website showed that as of 5:30 p.m. Saturday, the number of customers without power was as follows: Vigo, 32,075; Vermillion, 3,193; Clay, 3,979; Sullivan, 792.
As of noon Saturday, Duke Energy estimated in a news release that "the vast majority of remaining outages in the following regions will be returned to service by midnight Sunday, although most customers affected will receive their power sooner."
Those areas included Terre Haute, Clinton, Sullivan and Greencastle.
However, progress is contingent on weather, and storms were predicted for Saturday evening. Duke meteorologists "are concerned about the west side of the state," including Terre Haute, for storm potential Saturday evening, Burger said.
Jesse Walker, WTWO chief meteorologist, said there was a severe thunderstorm watch until 11 p.m. Saturday.
The forecast included possible storms until 10 p.m, and some could be severe.
The forecast again calls for storms Sunday afternoon, Walker said. Some could be severe, but those were more likely to occur east of this area.
In its earlier news release, Duke Energy wrote that statewide, power restoration progressed with more than 169,000 customers back in service:
- Original storm affected more than 200,000 customers.
- New storm system caused an additional 20,000 outages overnight Friday/Saturday.
- Estimated restoration times are now posted for remaining customers.
As of Saturday morning, overall power outages were down statewide to approximately 76,000.
"We've made a lot of progress, but we still have a lot of work ahead of us," said Anthony Brown, Duke Energy’s Indiana storm director. "The widespread nature of this storm, which affected nearly all of the 28 Indiana districts we serve, has made power restoration especially challenging and so have the new storm systems that have moved through the state. We have a workforce of approximately 1,600 in the field responding, including our employees from the Carolinas and Ohio/Kentucky."
Emergency dispatch
Vigo County Commissioner Chris Switzer on Saturday said the county's 911 dispatch center at the old jail building off had been knocked down due to power equipment damage from the storm.
The county moved its central dispatch to the Terre Haute Police Department on Seventh Street until the county center is again fully operational.
Cell service
Cellular service — including from major providers such as Verizon and AT&T — was still spotty Saturday for many Wabash Valley residents, with some only able to get service when connected to a WiFi network.
Providers said they were doing all they could to restore service and expected it would be fully back when commercial power was restored.
The Tribune-Star's David Kronke and Mark Fitton also contributed to this report.
