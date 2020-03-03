Update: 1:05 p.m.
Three occupants were on the plane and have been confirmed deceased by the Logan County Coroner. Identification of the deceased is pending next-of-kin notification.
Original Post: 11:52 a.m.
Multiple occupants were in a small airplane that crashed about 8:49 a.m. this morning on Interstate 55 in Logan County, Illinois, about 20 miles north of Springfield, authorities say.
Illinois State Police said in a news release the condition of the occupants was unknown, but the plane was engulfed in flames upon impact in the middle of the interstate.
Multiple agencies responded to the scene. The Federal Aviation Administration has been notified and is responding.
Southbound traffic on I-55 is being diverted at the 126-mile marker into Lincoln. The road closure is expected for another four to five hours, police said.
