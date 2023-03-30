Two people died in a Wednesday fire, the Parke County Sheriff’s Department reported.
Fire departments responded to a 911 call about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday on a structure fire at 11592 N. 790 West St. in Kingman.
“Once the fire was under control, two deceased people were found in the house along with two deceased dogs,” the sheriff’s department said.
On Thursday, Parke County Coroner Dr. Donna McVay released the names of the fire victims. They are Bonnie Coss, 51, and Sally Waggoner, 70.
The two lived in the house, which was a rental property, McVay said.
The Indiana State Fire Marshal Office is conducting the investigation into the cause of the fire.
The coroner’s office, Cayuga Fire Department, Kingman Fire Department and Perrysville Fire Department all responded to the scene, the sheriff’s department said.
