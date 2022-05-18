Investigators with the Indiana State Fire Marshal's office are at North Central High School today to help investigate a chemistry experiment accident Tuesday that left one student hospitalized and others with less serious injuries.
David Hosick, director of public affairs with the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, confirmed two investigators are at the high school today.
"We have been called in by local fire officials to assist with the investigation," Hosick said. The department was notified of an accident involving some student injuries. The incident may have involved "some sort of explosion," he said.
Earlier today, school principal Nancy Liston confirmed that one student remained hospitalized today after the accident Tuesday afternoon during an Advanced Placement course chemistry experiment.
Three other students, also seniors, were treated and later released at a local hospital with minor cuts and burns, Liston said.
The fourth student was taken to Terre Haute Regional Hospital for more serious injuries, with burns to an arm and his face, she said.
The incident occurred Tuesday afternoon, when the students in the AP chemistry class were conducting an experiment outside that involved fire and "something went wrong," Liston said.
Emergency services were contacted, and the four were transported to the two hospitals, including Sullivan County Community Hospital. The student who went to Regional served as the "igniter" of the experiment, she said.
The other three were taken to the hospital more as a precautionary measure, Liston said. They were back in school Wednesday.
The school, and the district's insurance, are investigating the cause of the accident, she said.
The same experiment occurred the day before and it "worked perfectly," and the experiment has taken place many times in the past with no incident, Liston said.
Editor's note: This story was originally posted at 11:34 a.m. and was updated with additional reporting at 2:06 p.m. The earlier version of this story incorrectly identified the day of the accident. It was Tuesday.
