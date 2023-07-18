Clay County officials have released the name of the child killed in an accident Friday afternoon in Brazil.
Maverick Deal, age 2, died after an accident at 1244 E. Hendrix St. on a private drive, according to Nicholas French, Clay County coroner.
The cause of death was craniocerebral trauma, and the death was ruled an accident, French said in a news release.
An autopsy took place Saturday at Terre Haute Regional Hospital; it was performed by forensic pathologist Dr. Roland Kohr.
The Brazil Police Department investigated the accident, which occurred at 4:12 p.m. Friday.
Family and first responders attempted life-saving measures, but the child did not survive, according to Brazil police.
Other agencies assisting included the Indiana State Police, Brazil Fire Department, Clay County Sheriff's Department and Star Ambulance.
