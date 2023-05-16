UPDATE: Authorities have released the identity of the person killed Monday when a train struck an SUV in southern Vigo County.
The SUV driver killed in the crash has been identified as Logan Blueher, 19, who was a student at Terre Haute South Vigo High School, according to the Vigo County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responded to a crash on East Harlan Drive near Bono Road around 3:20 p.m. Monday.
The fatal crash team and the Vigo County Coroner's Office assisted with the investigation.
Terre Haute South Vigo High School posted the following on its Facebook page:
"We pride ourselves in being a family and yesterday we tragically lost a member of our South Braves family in an accident.
"Logan Blueher was a senior who was scheduled to graduate in two weeks and attend Purdue University in the fall. Logan was funny, smart, and loyal. He loved his car, his friends, and most of all, he loved animals.
"In the coming weeks, we plan to honor Logan with a project to help the animals that he loved so much.
"Counselors are available at THS for students and staff for as long as needed. Please hug your loved ones and pray for our #southside family. We are hurting today and we are praying for peace and comfort for Logan’s family and loved ones at this time."
