Update, 6:15 p.m. Thursday:
One man is jailed and another seriously injured in an apparent hit-and-run collision about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to Parke County authorities.
John Uplinger, 23, of rural Rockville is jailed on a charge of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident with substantial injury, according to a news release from Sheriff Justin Cole. Uplinger is held in Parke County Jail with bond set at $10,000.
Robert “Jack” Johnson, 60, of Rockville, was injured. He was taken to a local hospital and then transferred to an Indianapolis hospital.
Deputies called to U.S. 36 about two miles west of Rockville found Johnson alongside the road with injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle.
An investigation followed as police looked for a truck thought to have left the scene.
On Thursday afternoon, the sheriff's office said Uplinger had been arrested in an incident that appears to be one of "'road rage' that turned violent.'
---
Original story, 12:28 p.m. Thursday:
Parke County deputies are investigating an apparent hit-and-run collision that left a 60-year-old pedestrian with serious injuries Wednesday afternoon.
Robert "Jack" Johnson of Rockville was found alongside U.S. 36 about two miles west of Rockville with injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle, Sheriff Justin Cole said in a news release.
Details leading up to the crash are still under investigation, but deputies are seeking information on a gray Ford truck driven by a while male in his 20s. It fled the collision site eastbound through Rockville.
Robertson suffered serious injuries and was taken first to a local hospital and then transferred to an Indianapolis hospital, the sheriff said.
